Henry T. Michie, 67West Boylston - Henry T. Michie, 67, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home.Henry, also known as Tuck by some, was born in Worcester on September 30, 1953, son of Forbes and Martha (Esty) Michie, both deceased in 1998. He leaves his wife, Kathy, of 41 years, and his daughter, Eliza Laurent, and son-in-law Mike Laurent, and two grandsons. His brother Tom also survives him.Henry attended Bancroft School, then Vermont Academy and finished up at Babson College. For his formal career, he and Kathy ran a commercial printing business for nearly 30 years. But it is what came afterwards that really showcased his strength and talent.He became a strong contributor to the community. Over the years he was on the Bancroft School board as well as the VNA Hospice board; he was a Founder and Director of Commonwealth National Bank. He came onto the board of Rural Cemetery & Crematory in 1994, from which he had just stepped down after being its longest running president of 21 years. He also served on the Board of Governors and was Grounds Chair for Tatnuck Country Club for many years.One of his true passions was his love for cars, which developed at a young age. This passion grew into an incredible knowledge of how to acquire, collect, and care for vintage sports cars. He not only owned them but drove them to keep them running in their original form. Being a skilled driver also helped fuel the fire to teach others to learned how to drive on track. This became a skill that he realized late in his life but kept him fighting for many years. His students, track buddies and family considered this his true gift.Henry will always be remembered by his family and dear friends as someone with an amazing sense of humor, quick wit, and always up for a good laugh and fun. These qualities will surely be missed. While his family would have wanted a party in his memory, due to COVID restrictions a celebration will be scheduled at a later date.A private burial will be held for close friends and family.Should you wish to make a contribution in Henry's memory, please consider either: Worcester Art Museum, Attn: N. Jeppson, 55 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609 or UMass Memorial Fund – Development Office, Attn: Cancer Center, 333 South Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.