Henry "Hank" Pasquale, 93
Worcester - Henry "Hank" Pasquale, 93 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Francis Home surrounded by his family.
Henry was born in Worcester, a son of the late Andrea and Crestina (Lucci) Pasquale. He attended Adams Street School in Worcester and later went into the United States Army serving his country proudly in World War II. Henry served overseas in Northern France for the 262nd Infantry Regiment Anti-Tank Company where he was the proud recipient of various medals including Two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. After his service, Henry worked as a truck driver for the Teamster Local 170 retiring in 1990 and for the family owned company Pasquale Paving. He was a member of the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, the East Side Post 201, the 66 Black Panthers Organization and the Teamsters Local 170 Union. Henry was a proud father, grandfather & uncle that cherished his family and friends. He loved to tell his stories and people loved hearing them. Henry was very charismatic & made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed sitting at Lake Quinsigamond, spending time with friends. Henry also loved boxing and admired Rocky Marciano.
Henry is survived by four sons, Henry M. Pasquale and his wife Deborah of Worcester, Joseph Pasquale and his wife Nancy of Florida, Samuel Pasquale of Worcester and John Pasquale and his wife Patricia of Shrewsbury; four daughters, Carol Williams of Worcester, Tina Pasquale-Santospago of North Attleboro, Toni Frascolla of Charlton and Tracie Pasquale and her significant other, Daniel Marques of Cherry Valley; two step-daughters, Sandra Garthaffner and her husband Robert and Marilyn Giard and her husband Harry Delp all of Vermont; a brother, Andrew Pasquale and his wife Paula of West Boylston; 29 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Domenica Martiochi (Bonnano) Pasquale; his second wife, Jean (Ryan) Pasquale; two sons, Anthony Pasquale and Louis Pasquale; two daughters, Andrea O'Connor and Jill Pasquale; three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Daniel Pasquale; two sisters, Margaret Scott and Antoinette Yaskoff.
Services for Henry will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Paul's Cathedral, 15 Chatham St., Worcester. Burial with military funeral honors will follow in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, December 30th from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS. 66675-8516
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019