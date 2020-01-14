|
Henry "Hank" J. Pfeifer
Northborough - Henry "Hank" J. Pfeifer, 68, a longtime resident of Northborough and registered pharmacist, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 12-2 p.m. at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
A complete obituary will be published in the January 19 edition of the Sunday Telegram.
