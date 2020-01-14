Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Henry "Hank" J. Pfeifer

Northborough - Henry "Hank" J. Pfeifer, 68, a longtime resident of Northborough and registered pharmacist, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 25, from 12-2 p.m. at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.

A complete obituary will be published in the January 19 edition of the Sunday Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
