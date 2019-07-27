|
Henry St. Pierre, 84
Worcester - Henry G. St. Pierre, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 22, 2019, at UMass Memorial Healthcare - University Campus. Born in Worcester, Henry was the son of Henry and Beatrice (Lajoie) St.Pierre and lived here his entire life. His son, Henry G. St. Pierre, Jr. passed away in 2017.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 45 years, Linda M. (Erickson) St. Pierre; his daughter, Suzanne M. St. Pierre of Hull; three grandchildren, Amanda (Wilson) Misilo and her husband, Geoffrey of Sterling, Stephanie (Wilson) Swanson and her husband, Christopher of Parrish, Florida and Hilary St. Pierre-Ciferno and her husband, Eric of Columbus, Ohio; a great grandson, Chase Swanson; four siblings, Suzanne St. Pierre-Sevareid of Worcester, Edward St. Pierre and his wife, Marianne of Mashpee, Nanette St. Pierre Locke and her husband, Roger of Provincetown and Richard St. Pierre and his wife, Barbara of West Boylston; a brother in law, Jack Erickson and his wife Cyndy of Worcester; a mother in law, Doris Cusson of Worcester; and many nieces and nephews who were very special to him.
Henry was a graduate of St. John's High School, class of 1954, attended Worcester Jr, Holy Cross College and was a veteran of the US Army Reserve. While in high school and college, Henry worked for his father at St. Pierre Chain Corp in Worcester, upon his father's death in 1966, St. Pierre Manufacturing Corporation was formed by Henry and his brothers to carry on the family tradition. Henry served as president for over 50 years.
He will be remembered for his love of life, his wildly entertaining sense of humor and for his generous heart. "Go breathe easy, entertain the angels and tend the gardens in heaven. Heaven has gained a very spirited angel".
Family and friends are invited to visit with Henry's family from 3 to 6 pm on Sunday, July 28, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 29, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 10 Irving St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 (www.foodbank.org), or Abby's House (Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc.) 52 High St., Worcester, MA 01609 (www.abbyshouse.org).
