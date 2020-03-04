|
Henry Torres, 61
Worcester - Henry Torres, beloved friend, community member, and resident of Worcester, MA, passed away on December 6, 2019. Born in Cali, Colombia, Henry was a supervisor of a textile company and first came to the United States in 1988 for a textile show. Henry worked in New York for less than a year before moving to Marlboro, MA, working in maintenance. While in the US his situation in Colombia had changed. He decided to build a home for himself in Massachusetts and in 2005 became a proud US citizen. An avid participant in the American political process, he was deeply interested in the culture, laws, justice, and the work ethic of his new country.
Henry began working at Bancroft School in Worcester, MA as a custodian in 2007. Over the 10+ years he worked with the school Henry was always a welcome and smiling face for all community members and made connections with students, teachers and staff. Students who left late from school each day remember feeling that Henry wanted to make sure that everyone got home safely. He loved chatting with students in his native Spanish and remembered when each student first came to Bancroft and built meaningful connections with them. He often spoke about the progress he had seen in the school, and the friendships he made along the way. For Henry, the Bancroft School community was his family.
To honor the life and impact of Henry Torres, Bancroft School will be holding a celebration of his life in the spring by planting a tree in his memory. This ceremony will take place in May and we hope that many members of our community will join as we commemorate the life of a dear friend.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020