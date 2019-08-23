|
Henry C. Wheaton
Worcester/Brimfield - Henry C. Wheaton, 91, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by love of family at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA. Henry was born in Southbridge, MA to the late Childs S. and Edith M. (Bennett) Wheaton. He grew up in Brimfield before moving to Monson and raising his family. He then lived in Spencer for many years before living in Worcester to be closer to family. He served in the US Army during WWII. Henry was a machinist by trade and worked for Arland Tool in Sturbridge for many years. He was a former member of the First Church of Monson, Congregational. Henry was a 32nd degree Mason, belonging to Day Spring Lodge of Masons in Monson, Hayden Lodge in Brookfield and Quaboag Lodge in Warren. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 138 in Spencer. In his free time he enjoyed golfing, fishing and bowling.
Henry was predeceased by his wife Miriam E. (Gerard) Wheaton in 1990. He leaves his daughters, Mary E. Welch of Worcester, Carol A. Bordeau and her husband Kevin of Chicopee; two grandchildren Marie E. Despres and Emily R Despres both of Worcester; a brother Wayland B. Wheaton and his wife Elaine S. (Gagnon) of Sturbridge. Henry was predeceased by a brother William G. Wheaton.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1pm in the Brimfield Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Lombard Funeral Home of Monson has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019