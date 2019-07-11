|
|
Herbert F. Cronin, 83
Millbury - Herbert F Cronin, 83, loving Husband and Father passed away quietly on Friday July 5th 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital, after a period of declining health. Herbert was most recently cared for by Beaumont in Westborough and Worcester. He previously resided in Boylston Massachusetts.
Herbert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Astrid Peterson Cronin. He is also survived by his three daughters Sandra (Cronin) and Jeffrey Burr Sr. of Loudon, NH, Linda M Cronin of Millbury, MA, and Janet (Cronin) and Hank Moran of Grafton, MA, and grandsons Lieutenant Colonel Charles Cronin Shaw of the USAF and family, Michael P. Shaw and Andrew W. Shaw and wife. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick Arthur and Elsa Mickelson Cronin.
Herbert will always be remembered for his kindness to family, friends and animals, and never being without words, whether it be about fishing, trains, history or one of his many other interests. Herbert attended Roxbury Latin School, Colby College, and Boston University. He worked for many years in the banking industry and was fortunate to have traveled most of the world.
Herbert's wishes were for no services or funeral, but he would greatly appreciate those wishing to pay respect to please visit loved ones in nursing homes. Burial will be private and at a later date in Boylston MA. Please visit Herbert's tribute page at
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 11 to July 14, 2019