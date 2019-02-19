|
Herbert J. Larkham, Sr.
North Grafton - Herbert Joseph Larkham Sr., 94, passed away peacefully in his home in Grafton, Ma on 17 Feb 2019.
Herbert was predeceased by his parents, Frank O. and Margret (Conway) Larkham; his wife, Shirley M. (Ducharme) Larkham; a son, Herbert Joseph (Joe) Larkham Jr.; three brothers, James, Raymond and Francis (Bud) Larkham, a sister, Estelle Smalanskas and her husband, George.
Herbert is survived by a sister, Marguerite Hoey and a brother, John Larkham; four children, Laurie, Susan and her husband David Zanauskas, Thomas and his wife Deborah, Mary Barrows; six grandchildren and a great grandson.
Herbert was a Navy veteran during WWII serving on Underwater Demolition Team 3 which later became the Navy Seals. He retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after working 42 years as a food and meat inspector. Herbert's hobbies were his home's landscaping, ocean fishing, boating and his family's activities.
Family and friends will honor and remember Herbert's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Feb. 22nd from 10 to 11 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Please visit Herbert's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019