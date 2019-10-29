|
|
Herbert L. Morris Sr.,75
"Herb"
Worcester - Herbert L. "Herb" Morris Sr. of Worcester passed peacefully on Monday October 28, 2019 at home. He leaves his loving children, Brenda Morris of Worcester and Herbie Morris of Stafford, Virginia. Herb was a proud grandfather to Kara Andrea Squires of Worcester. He leaves the mother of his children Andrea (Kallio) Morris (divorced) of Manchester, NH and Carol Hippert (divorced) of Worcester. Herb leaves his brother Gary Morris and his wife Barbara, and his sisters Hazel Gerardi and Audrey Markarian and her husband Nathanael "Skip", all of Worcester. He also leaves many nephews and nieces. Herb was predeceased by his brothers Nelson, Clifford, Ronald, Roger Morris and his sister Elizabeth "Betty" (Morris) Tibbetts all of Worcester.
Herb was born in Worcester son of the late Nelson Morris and Etta Ford and lived here all his life. He worked for Worcester Industrial Insulation Company until his retirement. He was a member of Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers, Asbestos Workers Local 6 Union.
Herb enjoyed road trips to casinos and vacationing with his kids in Virginia and North Carolina. He was a very proud father and grandfather. He lived life the way he wanted and enjoyed it every step of the way. In his younger years, he enjoyed a good time and excitement. In his older years, he enjoyed his peaceful and relaxing times with family. He valued family and friends over monetary objects his entire life. He cared about everyone around him and always seen the positive side of people. He enjoyed yard work and working outdoors, cooking and eating good food, playing the slots, texting one-liners, and surfing the net on his iPad. He could install, make, or fix just about anything in the house, and offered his skills to family and friends. He believed he was richer than most when it came to the things of most value to him, his family. He leaves an emptiness in our lives, though he will always be in our hearts. His thrust for excitement or "hitting the big one", along with his values and humor will prevail and never be forgotten by his loving family and friends.
Herb's funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2 at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation Street. at 12:00 PM. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute of Boston or a . To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Herb please visit his memorial site at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019