Herbert W. "Herb" Pope, 87
Holden/Fairhaven - - Herbert W. "Herb" Pope, 87, died peacefully at his home on West Island in Fairhaven on Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of John G. and Edith (Dahn) Pope and was raised in Shrewsbury.
Herbert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Beverley (Logan) Pope; his daughters, Nancy J. Pope of Hyde Park, VT and Cindy Koenig and her husband, Walter of Auburn; his sister, Frances P. Dumas of Shrewsbury; his beloved grandchildren, Rachel Cook and her husband, Cameron of Stowe, VT, Jonathan Grogan and his wife, Kristin of Hyde Park, VT, Amy Koenig Da Silva of Vineyard Haven and Emily Koenig of Worcester; his precious great granddaughters, Olivia Maynard, Ella Koenig, Ava Cook, Emma Grogan, Anabel and Una Da Silva; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Alvan Pope and Leslie Pope.Herbert graduated from Shrewsbury High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served as a Corporal during the Korean War. After returning home, Herbert married the love of his life, Beverley Pope in 1952. The couple settled in Holden where they lived for 50 years. Herbert had begun his career at Pullman Standard Company and went on to work at Reed Rolled Thread Company for several years. With the support of Beverley, he went on to own and operate Holden Sanitation Company for over 30 years until his retirement.
Herbert was a former member of Chaffin Congregational Church in Holden. He was a Mason, having been active at Franklin Lodge in Grafton. He and Beverley had retired to their dream house on West Island in the town of Fairhaven, where he enjoyed the beach, boating and fishing. Above all Herb cherished his family and was delighted to be great grandfather.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5th at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Island Improvement Association Scholarship Fund, attention Linda Meridith, 41 Causeway Road, West Island, MA 02719. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019