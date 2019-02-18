Home

North Grosvenordale, Ct - The Lord took Herbert Paul Young age 52 to be his angel on February 7, 2019. Herbert's death was sudden, he is pre-deceased by his parent's Herbert Arthur Young, and Margaret Mary (Trudell) Young. His brother Alfred Roy Germain, Ella "Patsy" Germain, and Louise Sandra Young. Left with broken hearts are his two brothers, Raymond Young of Spencer and Rainell Young of Worcester, two sisters Margaret Alvarado of Worcester and Carol Ann young Manoli of Westboro. Two children, Paul Young of Norwich Ct, and Samantha Young of Norwich Ct. Three grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Herbert loved fishing and all animals. His greatest joy was seeing and playing with his grandchildren, they were his whole world. Herbert attended Worcester public schools and grew up in the Vernon Hill area. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
