Herman OostermanNORTHBRIDGE - Hump will not be in his workshop on the farm in the future. He was called by God to his eternal home.Herman "Hump" Oosterman, 94 of Northbridge passed away Friday August 14, 2020, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. He was the husband of the late Wilma (VandenAkker) Oosterman who died in 2011.Mr. Oosterman was born in Whitinsville in 1925 the son of the late Teake and Gertrude (Nydam) Oosterman and was a graduate of the Whitinsville Christian School and Northbridge High School. He is survived by his two daughters Carolyn J. Preble of Northbridge and Pam and her husband Len Krygsman of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Nancy Poirier, a sister, and four brothers.Hump took great pride and joy in owning Rocky Hill Farm, where he lived from the day he was born and blessed to be able to work right until the day he died. He enjoyed restoring things to their former beauty and function, from farm machinery to furniture. Over the years, he had worked for Raytheon Corp. in the custodial department, Oakhurst Retreat Center as a caretaker and groundskeeper, and once owned a furniture restoration shop. He was a Staff Sergeant serving in the US Army in the Philippines and Japan during WWII.Herman was a lifelong member of the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church in Whitinsville where he served on the building committee and was a Sunday School teacher. He was also a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Whitinsville Christian School.Visiting hours will be held Friday August 21, 2020 from 5 – 7 PM in the Pleasant Street Christian Reformed Church, 25 Cross St., Whitinsville followed by a funeral service at 7 PM in the church's sanctuary.Face coverings and physical distancing is required.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Whitinsville Christian School, Tuition Reduction Fund, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588.