Herminia Cruz, 94
Worcester - Herminia Cruz Hernandez, also known as Mina 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 07, 2019.
She was predeceased by son Reynaldo Jimenez. She is survived by her loving family - sons and daughters: Miguel A. Lorenzana, Luz Maria Cruz and husband Tomas, Ana Santiago, Juan Santiago, Carmen Flores, Guillermo Santiago and wife Nidia, Milagros Santiago and husband Samuel Hernandez, Beatriz Santiago, Angel M. Rosario and wife Rosa, Jorge l. Rosario, Rafael A. Rosario, Luz Magaly Colon, and Myrna R. Jimenez; 38 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren, and 32 great, great-grandchildren.
Herminia was born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico before moving to the Bronx, NY, and then to Worcester over 46 years ago. She was a faithful member of the Pentecostal Church La Vara de Aaron Church on Green Street, in Worcester. Herminia was a devoted mother - her passion was her family and helping others.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Nordgren Funeral Home, located at 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place after services at Notre Dame Cemetery. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019