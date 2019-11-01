|
Hermis Yanis Jr.
Douglas - Hermis Yanis Jr. also known as "Junior" 67 of Douglas died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Dummerston, VT on October 13, 2019.
Born in New York City, Junior was the son of the late Hermis Sr. and Olga (Badillo) Yanis. Junior was a lifelong truck driver for various local companies, but his true passion was not for the truck but for motorcycles, family and friends that will miss him dearly. Junior has left a place behind that cannot be filled and has left a legacy that will go on unmatched.
Junior owned 7 Hawks Media and produced the Biker New England TV show which was loved by many. His enthusiasm for touring on his bike with his love Deborah, while meeting new people and seeing the countryside gave him great joy. Junior also used his outgoing personality to help many through recovery from addiction. He will be remembered for his work with AA and being a beacon of hope to all who were blessed to know and be mentored by him.
Junior leaves his true love and life partner Deborah Cote who survived the motorcycle accident. Junior also leaves his three sons, Jared and his wife Katherine, Micah and his wife Felicia, Christopher Bolsey, two step-sons, Johnny and Joshua Scanlon, one brother, David Yanis, two sisters, Lydia Simoneau and Blanche Borrero, and 15 beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Jaxson, Isabella, Tyler, Justin, Alorah, Alyssa, Kayleigh, Summer, Jack, Caden, Brielle, Zachary, and Dallas.
Memorial services for Junior will take place on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01605. Calling hours will be from 1pm to 4pm with a service to celebrate Junior's life at 4pm. Burial will be private for the family at the Eastwood Cemetery in Lancaster on a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019