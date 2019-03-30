Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Herta Carlson
Herta M. Carlson, 96

Auburn - Herta M. (Kortuem) Carlson, 96, of Auburn, formerly of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Auburn Lifecare Center. Her husband, Harold I. Carlson, predeceased her in 1997.

Herta is survived by her daughter, Sheila S. Houle and her husband George of Oxford; three grandchildren, Benjamin Houle and his wife Sheri, Jeffrey Houle and his wife Rebecca, and Renee Pelletier and her husband Matthew; six great grandchildren, Adam and Megan, Sadie and Paige, Wyatt and Finn; several nieces and nephews. Her son, Detlef Carlson predeceased her, as did her brother, Rudy Kortuem. Herta was born in Berlin, Germany, daughter of the late, Willi Franz and Martha Anna Bertha (Almendinger) Kortuem, and was educated there before moving to the United States in 1948, becoming a Citizen in 1955.

Herta enjoyed time with her family and was an avid reader, crossword puzzle solver, and jig-saw puzzle enthusiast. Her family will cherish her loving kindness and she will be missed.

Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family.

Her family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
