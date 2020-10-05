1/1
Hildy Brown
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hildy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hildy A. Brown, 63

AUBURN - Hildy A. (Willette) Brown, 63, lifelong Auburn resident, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Hildy was one of two daughters born to Ellen M. (Luukko) Willette and the late Francis R. Willette. She was a 1975 graduate of Auburn High School, prior to beginning her extensive career in the healthcare industry. Hildy worked at UMASS Memorial Hospital Laboratory for over thirty years, and retired from Bay State Reference Labs as a Laboratory Account Manager, due to her illness.

Hildy loved all things related to equestrianism, especially her cherished horse, Duncan.

Hildy leaves her beloved husband, Donald W. "Don" Brown, of Auburn; her loving children, Kadie E. (Brown) Proulx and her husband, Dennis W. Proulx, of Thompson, CT, and Christopher W. Brown, of Auburn; her cherished granddaughter, Hannah J. Proulx; her sister, Wendy J. (Willette) Powers and her husband, Michael, of Rutland; her nieces, Lindsey (Powers) Doherty, Melissa Weagle, and Tanya (Weagle) Erickson; as well as close family friends, Pam and Steve Daniel, Deb and Steve Savage, Bonnie Robinson, and Reva Capellari.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center – checks can be sent to Donna LaCerte-Blais, Social Worker, St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Suite 25, Worcester, MA 01608.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Hildy's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Pine Grove section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and cemetery. To leave a note of condolence for the family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Britton-Wallace Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved