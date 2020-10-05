Hildy A. Brown, 63
AUBURN - Hildy A. (Willette) Brown, 63, lifelong Auburn resident, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Worcester and raised in Auburn, Hildy was one of two daughters born to Ellen M. (Luukko) Willette and the late Francis R. Willette. She was a 1975 graduate of Auburn High School, prior to beginning her extensive career in the healthcare industry. Hildy worked at UMASS Memorial Hospital Laboratory for over thirty years, and retired from Bay State Reference Labs as a Laboratory Account Manager, due to her illness.
Hildy loved all things related to equestrianism, especially her cherished horse, Duncan.
Hildy leaves her beloved husband, Donald W. "Don" Brown, of Auburn; her loving children, Kadie E. (Brown) Proulx and her husband, Dennis W. Proulx, of Thompson, CT, and Christopher W. Brown, of Auburn; her cherished granddaughter, Hannah J. Proulx; her sister, Wendy J. (Willette) Powers and her husband, Michael, of Rutland; her nieces, Lindsey (Powers) Doherty, Melissa Weagle, and Tanya (Weagle) Erickson; as well as close family friends, Pam and Steve Daniel, Deb and Steve Savage, Bonnie Robinson, and Reva Capellari.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center – checks can be sent to Donna LaCerte-Blais, Social Worker, St. Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center, 1 Eaton Place, Suite 25, Worcester, MA 01608.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Hildy's family between 5:00 and 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the Pine Grove section of Hillside Cemetery, 65 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and cemetery. To leave a note of condolence for the family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com