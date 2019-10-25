|
Ho Au, 91
Worcester - Ho Au, 91, of Worcester died on Thursday, October 24th in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her family. Her husband, Dinh Truong died in 1995. She leaves ten children, 25 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
She was born in Vietnam to Vi Au and immigrated to the United States in 1988. Ho enjoyed spending time with her family and attending functions at the Temple.
Her funeral is Monday, October 28th from 9:30 until 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, October 27th from 2:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent. Please omit monetary donations.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019