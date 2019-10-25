Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ho Au
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ho Au

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ho Au Obituary
Ho Au, 91

Worcester - Ho Au, 91, of Worcester died on Thursday, October 24th in St. Vincent Hospital surrounded by her family. Her husband, Dinh Truong died in 1995. She leaves ten children, 25 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was born in Vietnam to Vi Au and immigrated to the United States in 1988. Ho enjoyed spending time with her family and attending functions at the Temple.

Her funeral is Monday, October 28th from 9:30 until 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, October 27th from 2:00 until 8:00 PM in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent. Please omit monetary donations.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ho's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now