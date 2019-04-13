Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1290 Grafton St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Hollie Finne Obituary
Hollie K. Finne. 54

WARE - Hollie K. (Cristo) Finne age 54, of Ware, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2019.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Scott C. Finne and her children, Jennifer K. Finne and Zachary S. Finne, her constant source of pride. She also leaves her sister and best friend, Darlene M. Papalardo and her husband Robert, her brother Jude T. Cristo and his wife, Sandra, and a special aunt, Margaret A. Boutilier, all of Millbury. In addition she leaves her loving in-laws Earl B. and Delores M. Finne of Millbury, the entire Finne/Zimage family, and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Hollie also leaves her childhood best friend, Sheryl A. (Fountaine) and her husband John E. Barry of Shrewsbury, and many other friends and family members who loved her dearly. Hollie was predeceased by her beloved parents, Thomas N. and Kathleen M. (McMenemy) Cristo, her dear friend, Jeryl A. (Picking) Anderson, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Hollie adored her time working for County Cab Inc. and was incredibly grateful to Nancy Sharry and Don D'Amato for their generosity and support through the years. Their generosity will always be cherished by the family.

Family and friends will honor and remember Hollie's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday April 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 17th in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St. in Worcester. Burial will follow at St. Brigid Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made for the continued education of the Finne children, to the Finne Children's Fund, in care of the Millbury National Bank, 18 Main St., Millbury. Please visit Hollie's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
