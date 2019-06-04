|
Homer F. Derosier, 87
AUBURN - Homer F. Derosier, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Worcester, son of Omer and Margaret (Steffen) Derosier. Homer worked for Wyman Gordon Company for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he served as lector, Eucharistic minister, altar server, sang in the choir and served on the parish council.
Homer was a member of the United Steel Workers Union 2285, Knights of Columbus and the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He and Anita enjoyed all their years of camping all over the country and with the Wyman Gordon Camper's Club.
He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially with his beautiful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Homer was a master cribbage player and enjoyed dining out on the weekends with friends.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 62 years, Anita M. (Lorion) Derosier and their four children, Dianne M. Derosier of Shrewsbury, Michael F. Derosier and his wife June of Rutland, David J. Derosier and his fiancé Marcia Oliver of Worcester and Stephen M. Derosier and his wife Lisa of Worcester. He was a loving Grampy to Jessica Aucoin, David Derosier, Jr., Katelyn Derosier, Stephen Derosier, Jr. and Kelsey Wolfe and Great Grampy to Arrianna, Avery and Maverick. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles "Eddie" Desrosiers and two sisters, Marie Derosier and Marilyn Grazulis.
Homer's funeral will be held Friday, June 7th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton Street. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visiting hours to celebrate Homer's life will be held Thursday, June 6th from 5-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer's memory may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019