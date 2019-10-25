|
|
Hon. William J. Luby
WORCESTER - The Honorable William J. "Bill" Luby, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
William J. Luby was born on September 24, 1927. He was the only child of William L. and Anna T. (Portle) Luby and lived in Worcester his entire life.
He was married to the former Margaret R. "Peg" (Brosnan) Luby, who died August 28, 2015. They had been married for 56 years. Peg was Secretary for then Bishop (later Cardinal) John J. Wright, founding Bishop of the Diocese of Worcester and continued in that role for Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan for many years.
He was a proud alumnus of Saint John's High School (Temple Street, Worcester, class of 1944), The College of The Holy Cross, (Class of 1950) and Suffolk University Law School (Class of 1956). He was a member of the Massachusetts and Worcester Country Bar Associations and a member of the Worcester Democratic City Committee. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II. He celebrated his Irish heritage and was a lifelong Roman Catholic parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church.
In 1962 at the age of 35, Bill Luby was one of a select group of men that formed Gov. Endicott Peabody's transition team. Attorney Luby then served as Appointment Secretary for Peabody where he assisted the Governor in the process of appointing individuals to full time positions in state agencies, boards and commissions. After working as a lawyer in Worcester, he received the great honor of being appointed judge to the circuit court where for 10 years he presided in different courthouses through the Commonwealth. In 1984 he was appointed First Justice of the Central District Court in Worcester.
Judge Luby acknowledged that being a judged offered great fulfillment, yet there was a large burden of responsibility. He made every effort to remain objective, compassionate, firm and fair to all sides and all those appearing before him. He enjoyed the camaraderie of those at the Worcester courthouse. The Judge especially enjoyed working with court officer Sonny Rano. Judge Luby worked tirelessly to have the assistant district attorneys, the public defenders, the private attorneys, the probation department and the clerical personnel to work as a team to handle the large caseloads.
In addition to presiding as a judge, he served on Governor King's Task Force on Juvenile Justice, the District Court Education Committee, and lectured at the Flaschner Judicial Institute in Boston.
In March of 1983, he was presented a Key to the City of Worcester by Mayor Raymond V. Mariano for his efforts with the youth of Worcester. He received the Massachusetts Police Association award in 1983 for his dedication to Law enforcement and fairness and professionalism. He retired in 1997 at the mandatory retirement age.
Aside from his professional work, Judge Luby was quite reserved and extremely humble. He was a lifeling member of Blessed Sacrament Church. He was a member of the Worcester Art Museum and a former member of the board of directors of the St. Francis Home in Worcester. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Worcester Lodge of Elks.
Judge Luby was a tennis coach at the College of the Holy Cross and remained an active tennis player into his adult life. He was a member of the U.S Tennis Association, the Greendale YMCA Tennis Club and the former Worcester Tennis Club, where he served as president. He firmly believed tennis was good for one's physical and mental health and it allowed him to relax. He met many life-long friends through the sport of tennis.
Judge Luby wanted to acknowledge his gratitude to Dr. Daniel Massarelli for his numerous house visits, phone calls, endless wisdom, compassion, expertise and fellowship he extended to him over the years. He greatly appreciated visits from longtime friends Bob Cousy, Don Maloney and Tim Cooney. He received tremendous assistance from his heart warming "Neighborly Newton" neighbors, Eric and Ann Robert, and Jay Doyle.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at his beloved Blessed Sacrament Church 555 Pleasant Street, Worcester. Interment will be in the family lot at Saint John's Cemetery 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made in his name to Blessed Sacrament Church.
Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019