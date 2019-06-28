|
|
Hope C. (Bradley) Murphy, 92
Uxbridge, MA - Hope C. (Bradley) Murphy, 92, formerly of Rivulet St. passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Born on June 21, 1927 in Fall River, MA, Hope was the youngest daughter of the late George and Lena (Borden) Bradley.
She is survived by daughter, Kathleen Oosterman of Shirley, MA, 5 sons, Michael Murphy and his wife Jane of Harrisville, RI, Bradley Murphy and his wife Marge of St. Johns MI, Timothy Murphy and his wife Linda of Juneau, AK, John "Jack" Murphy and his wife Val of Hopkinton, MA and Charles Murphy and his wife Marcene of Lansing, MI; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by daughter, Mary Emond and son, William Murphy; 2 great-grandsons Micah and William; two brothers, Elton and Arnold Bradley and sister, Florence Brower.
Hope was a graduate of Wayland High School and the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Framingham Women's State Prison. She served the Town of Uxbridge as a community health nurse and was also a private duty nurse. Hope was very active in her faith and was a member of the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield, RI. She enjoyed volunteering her skills in nursing on mission trips to Haiti. She loved to paint, swim at the Whitin Community Center and spend time with her family and friends. She had an appreciation for art and music, a love for chocolate and enjoyed watching the birds feed outside her windows.
Hope's family would like to thank the staff at St. Camillus Adult Day Health Center, Hospice of NE and the Blaire House Milford for their compassionate care and support.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 2 at 10 am in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Road in Uxbridge, MA. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Monday, July 1 from 4 to 8 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Camillus Adult Day Health Center, 670 Linwood Ave Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit
jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019