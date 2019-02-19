|
|
Howard R. Cheney, Jr.
WORCESTER - Howard R. Cheney, Jr., 93, of Worcester, passed away after a short illness on February 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He lived in Worcester his entire life. He was the son of the late Howard R. and Gertrude (Power) Cheney.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marion A. (Mooney) Cheney; daughter Jo-Ann M. White and her husband Timothy of Worcester; son James (Jay) H. Cheney and his wife Margareta of Northborough; and daughter Kathleen A. Dufault and her husband Matthew of Holden. He leaves eight grandchildren whom he cherished dearly – Colleen, Julie and Meghan White; Alex and Olivia Cheney; and Tricia, John and Dan Dufault, as well as Dan's wife, Meg. He is also survived by his sister Mary Lou Gearin of Burlington MA, and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brother Paul E. Cheney and his wife Margaret; his brother James A. Cheney and his wife Mary; brother-in-law John H. Gearin; and sister/brother-in-law Kathleen (Kay) and Les Benes.
Howard graduated from Classical High School in 1942, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1949. He was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity. He was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Navy.
He worked for 38 years as a Civil Engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. At the time of his retirement, he held the position of Chief Highway Bridge Engineer. Following his retirement, he worked as a consultant for Greenman-Pederson Engineering in Marlborough for 10 years. Howard served two terms as President of the Massachusetts State Engineers Association.
A long-time member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester, he was active in many programs including the Cub Scouts and the Bishops Fund since its founding year.
He was an avid golfer playing primarily at Juniper Hill Golf Course for over 50 years. In 1975, he achieved every golfer's dream when he scored a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Juniper. He was an avid reader, and an enthusiastic fan of the Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics.
Howard always greeted everyone with a warm smile and kind words. He was a true gentleman. His greatest joys in life were the times spent amongst his family, especially on Cape Cod. For 55 years, all of his children and grandchildren gathered on the Cape for the annual family vacation. He will be greatly missed by all of them.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 21, from 4 to 7 pm at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester. His Funeral Mass be held on Friday, February 22, at 11 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 25 Fales Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, 01545 or Massachusetts Special Olympics, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, 01752.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019