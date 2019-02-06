|
Howard D. Elander, 90
Greenville, Maine - Howard D. Elander, age 90, of Greenville, Maine, formerly of Holden, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the son of John Elof and Anna (Stake) Elander.
Howard is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Evelyn (Fant); four daughters, Cynthia of Maine; Donna and her husband, Peter Russell of Hubbardston, Massachusetts; Marcia and her husband, Jan Coco of Central Islip, New York; Cheryl Horan of Princeton, New Jersey; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by many family members.
Howard graduated from Worcester Academy and Wentworth Institute in Boston and then was Senior Buyer for Heald Machine/Cincinnati Milacron in Worcester until he retired. As a young man he served with the Naval Reserve.
Howard was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester, Rufus Putnam Masonic Lodge in Rutland, Massachusetts, was also a Shriner, and he enjoyed singing with the Aletheia Grotto, of which he was a member.
Howard shared his love for nature and the outdoors with his wife and daughters while spending time on the Cape in Harwichport, MA, and hiking in New England's mountains. He was a Boy Scout Leader and led canoeing and hiking trips for the Appalachian Mountain Club.
Howard built his dream Log cabin with his own two hands on Lower Wilson Pond in Maine, where he and his family enjoyed canoeing, campfires, and listening to the loons, and where he retired and lived until his passing.
The family will have a "Celebration of Life" to honor Howard in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's memory can be made to the in Springfield or Boston, Massachusetts.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019