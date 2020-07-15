1/1
Howard LaHair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard F. LaHair, 81

WORCESTER - Howard F. LaHair, 81, of Worcester, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his beloved wife of 47 years, Marilee A. (Assad) LaHair, his son Michael H. LaHair and his wife Anna of Leicester and his daughter Michelle M. Johnson and her husband Jermaine of Worcester, his brother Fred LaHair and his wife Barbara of Charlton, his sister Ruth Gaffney and her husband Robert of Auburn, his beloved grandchildren; Jordyn and Marcus Johnson, many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his "grand dogs" Mojo, Onor & Maya. He is predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Howard began his career working at the Castle Dairy Restaurant in Leicester then moved to Hood's Milk Company in Worcester. He then entered the US Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. Upon leaving the Army, he began a career with Norton Co. as an Expeditor. He worked there for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

He was born in Leicester, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Allen) LaHair.

Above all, Howie was a family man. He loved and adored his wife and together they created many memories. He enjoyed time spent with extended family and would do anything he could to help others in their time of need. He was most happy spending time with his immediate family. He was proud of his children and of his son-in-law and daughter-in-law. His proudest role was being a "Bampy" and his heart was full when attending his grandchildren's various events and babysitting his granddogs. Howie always shared many fond memories of his childhood growing up in Leicester. He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in caring for his home. He enjoyed all his trips to Foxwoods Casino and weekly outings with close friends.

He was a member of the Cherry Valley American Legion Post 443 and the Worcester Chapter 4 of the Disabled American Veterans.

At the family's request, private funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E.Brookfield, Ma 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St. Leicester is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved