Howard LaHair

Howard F. LaHair, 81
WORCESTER - Howard F. LaHair, 81, of Worcester, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He leaves his beloved wife of 47 years, Marilee A. (Assad) LaHair, his son Michael H. LaHair and his wife Anna of Leicester and his daughter Michelle M. Johnson and her husband Jermaine of Worcester, his brother Fred LaHair and his wife Barbara of Charlton, his sister Ruth Gaffney and her husband Robert of Auburn, his beloved grandchildren; Jordyn and Marcus Johnson, many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his "grand dogs" Mojo, Onor & Maya. He is predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Howard began his career working at the Castle Dairy Restaurant in Leicester then moved to Hood's Milk Company in Worcester. He then entered the US Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. Upon leaving the Army, he began a career with Norton Co. as an Expeditor. He worked there for 25 years, retiring in 1992.
He was born in Leicester, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Allen) LaHair.
Above all, Howie was a family man. He loved and adored his wife and together they created many memories. He enjoyed time spent with extended family and would do anything he could to help others in their time of need. He was most happy spending time with his immediate family. He was proud of his children and of his son-in-law and daughter-in-law. His proudest role was being a "Bampy" and his heart was full when attending his grandchildren's various events and babysitting his granddogs. Howie always shared many fond memories of his childhood growing up in Leicester. He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in caring for his home. He enjoyed all his trips to Foxwoods Casino and weekly outings with close friends.
He was a member of the Cherry Valley American Legion Post 443 and the Worcester Chapter 4 of the Disabled American Veterans
.
At the family's request, private funeral services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park with Military Honors will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E.Brookfield, Ma 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St. Leicester is directing arrangements for the family.www.morinfuneralhomes.com