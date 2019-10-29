|
|
Howard G. MacDonald
Millbury - Howard G. MacDonald, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 26th 2019 surrounded by his loving family in Care One of Millbury.
Howard leaves his wife of 66 years, Lillian M. (Gosselin) MacDonald; three children, Debra A. Post of Millbury, Linda R. Bjorn and her husband, Don of Sutton and Carol A. Perron and her husband, Richard of North Grafton; six grandchildren, Michael and Nicholas Post, Andrew and Erik Bjorn, Sarah and Melissa Perron; three great grandchildren, Todd, Kara and Luke. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Ruth (Danielson) MacDonald and his brother, Robert MacDonald.
Howard was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving his country during World War II. He worked many years for Heald Machine Company. Howard was a member of the Olive Branch Masonic Lodge and a 32nd degree Mason. He enjoyed gardening and working outside. Howard and his wife enjoyed their time living in Naples, Florida for over 17 years.
Family and friends will honor and remember Howard's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, Nov. 1st from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2nd at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Sutton. Please visit Howard's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019