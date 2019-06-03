|
Howard W. Miller, 81
AUBURN - Howard W. Miller, 81, of Auburn, died after a long illness on May 17, 2019 at the Meadows Healthcare Facility in Leicester, MA.
He is survived by sisters Alice D. Nobert of Delaware, Jean E. Latti of Auburn, and many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by sisters Lillian M. Miller and Margaret A. Grout, and brothers George W., Edward, Ernest, Walter, and Richard Miller.
Howard was born in Auburn, the son of the late Wendell G. and Annie M. (Carpenter) Miller. Howard graduated from Auburn High School and began to work at Stop and Shop Supermarket. Shortly after, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served 3 years, and was honorably discharged. He then re-assumed his job with Stop and Shop Supermarket, where he retired after 40 years of service as the produce manager.
He had several horses which he cared for and frequently rode. He loved gardening, photography, and collecting antiques. He was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn and was very supportive of many charitable organizations. He was well loved by his family and friends and will sincerely be missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Howard's family at the Britton-Wallace Funeral Home, 91 Central Street on Friday June 7, 2019 from 4-6 pm followed by a service of remembrance where military honors will be rendered. To leave a note of condolence for Howard's family or to view his "Book of Memories" please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 4, 2019