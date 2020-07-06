1/1
Howard Morgan
Howard J. Morgan, 88

Worcester - Howard J. Morgan, 88, "Morgan", "Dad", "Bampi", passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 18th, 2020.

Born in in Matawan NJ, Howard was a sharp-shooter, and cook in the Korean War from 1951-1954. After the war he worked various jobs including painting in the manufacturing business.

Howard loved to drive, cook, fish, play cards, watch sports, and play with the light of his life- his grandkids and great grandson.

He was funny, kind-hearted, generous, and silly. Howard touched everyone he encountered.

Many profess that he was "like a father" to them.

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Morgan, and her husband Scott Duffey of Millbury, MA. Son Hank Morgan, and wife Susan Morgan of Madison, AL. Daughter Vera Denson of Landover, MD. Stepdaughter Denise Kelly of Worcester, MA.

Grandchildren Maria Morgan, Scott Duffey, Tony Watkins, Daryl Graham, Marston and TJ Morgan, Heather Alford-Richardson, and Sherrell Alford; Great grandson Elijah Greland.

Thank you to JHC Hospice for your constant, and compassionate care throughout the past 2 years.

Memorial Services will be postponed to a later date. Please visit Howard's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 6, 2020
My sympathies to the family. Thank you Mr Morgan Sir for your service to our country. May God Rest Your Soul. From a proud American to its heroes.
Al
