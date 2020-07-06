Howard Morgan

Howard J. Morgan, 88Worcester - Howard J. Morgan, 88, "Morgan", "Dad", "Bampi", passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 18th, 2020.Born in in Matawan NJ, Howard was a sharp-shooter, and cook in the Korean War from 1951-1954. After the war he worked various jobs including painting in the manufacturing business.Howard loved to drive, cook, fish, play cards, watch sports, and play with the light of his life- his grandkids and great grandson.He was funny, kind-hearted, generous, and silly. Howard touched everyone he encountered.Many profess that he was "like a father" to them.He is survived by his daughter Melissa Morgan, and her husband Scott Duffey of Millbury, MA. Son Hank Morgan, and wife Susan Morgan of Madison, AL. Daughter Vera Denson of Landover, MD. Stepdaughter Denise Kelly of Worcester, MA.Grandchildren Maria Morgan, Scott Duffey, Tony Watkins, Daryl Graham, Marston and TJ Morgan, Heather Alford-Richardson, and Sherrell Alford; Great grandson Elijah Greland.Thank you to JHC Hospice for your constant, and compassionate care throughout the past 2 years.Memorial Services will be postponed to a later date. Please visit Howard's tribute page at: