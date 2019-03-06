|
|
Howard E. Stone, Jr.
Northborough - Howard E. Stone, Jr, 83, known to all as "Howie", passed away on March 5, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital after a short period of declining health. Howie was a son to the late Howard E. and Vivian (Boule) Stone and was a lifelong resident of Northborough.
At a young age Howie started working at the family owned Stone's Turkey Farm in Northborough. He was a partner in the former Stone Brothers Excavating Co. and operated Howie Stone Backhoe and Grader Service. In addition, Howie applied his construction knowledge during the time he served as a foreman for Northborough Highway Department and was a former member of the Northborough Solid Waste Committee, the Northborough Lion's Club and the Northborough Fish and Game. He was a founder of the Northborough Youth Hockey League. Howie was proud to continue farming the family land and was a longtime Mass. Farm Bureau supporter. Above all he looked forward to spending quality time with his family and friends.
Howie leaves his devoted wife of 62 years, Susanne R. (Forleo) Stone; his three children, Brian Stone Sr. and his companion Holly Colt of Charlton, MA, Dianne (Stone) Cofer and husband Keith of Northborough, and Lisa (Stone) Brochu and her husband James of Upton; 7 grandchildren; and his siblings, Carol Hamelin, Jane Blakeley, Robert Stone, Donna Deneen and Patricia Hoffman. Howie's brother, George Stone, preceded him in death.
Friends are invited to a time of visitation with Howie's family on Saturday, March 9th, from 11am -1pm, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. The Stone family respectfully request any memorial contributions to be directed to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce St, Northborough, MA 01532 ( www.nfpantry.org) or the Northborough Lions Club, PO Box 436, Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019