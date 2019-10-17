Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:45 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Howard Whitney Obituary
Howard E. Whitney, 73

WORCESTER - Howard E. Whitney, 73, of Pleasant St. died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the St. Francis Home.

His wife, Mary Jane (Royce) Whitney predeceased him. He leaves his best-friend, Christine Gignilliat of Worcester and family and many friends through-out the Worcester area. He was born in Ware, son of Howard A. and Eldrude M. (Royce) Whitney and graduated from Springfield Trade School. He was a United States Marine Corp. Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Howard worked as a mechanic at Peter Pan Bus Company and at Worcester Sand and Gravel for many years.

Visiting Hours to Celebrate Howard's Life will be held Monday, October 21 from 5:00 to 7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Veterans' Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
