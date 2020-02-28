Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Elmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Elmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hugh Elmes Obituary
Hugh Elmes, 79

Worcester - Hugh "Hughey" Elmes, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long fight with cancer. He leaves behind his wife and the love of his life of 39 years Donna Marie (Bizzarro) Elmes and his son and best friend Keith Elmes. He also leaves his sister Beverly Bailey and her husband Gerry of Worcester, a brother William Elmes and his wife Denise of Worcester, his brother-in-law Anthony Bizzarro and his wife Cindy of Holden, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother George Elmes.

Hugh was born in Worcester, son of the late Harold and Shirley Elmes. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1959 and Leicester Jr. College, where he was a National Honor Scholar. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years as a house painter. He was a member of the American Legion Vernon Hill Post 435 and the Auburn Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, horseshoes, archery, and target shooting.

According to his wishes, there are no services. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -