Hugh Elmes, 79
Worcester - Hugh "Hughey" Elmes, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a long fight with cancer. He leaves behind his wife and the love of his life of 39 years Donna Marie (Bizzarro) Elmes and his son and best friend Keith Elmes. He also leaves his sister Beverly Bailey and her husband Gerry of Worcester, a brother William Elmes and his wife Denise of Worcester, his brother-in-law Anthony Bizzarro and his wife Cindy of Holden, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother George Elmes.
Hugh was born in Worcester, son of the late Harold and Shirley Elmes. He graduated from Commerce High School in 1959 and Leicester Jr. College, where he was a National Honor Scholar. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years as a house painter. He was a member of the American Legion Vernon Hill Post 435 and the Auburn Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, horseshoes, archery, and target shooting.
According to his wishes, there are no services.
