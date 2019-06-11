|
|
Humphrey Ware, Jr. 73
Leominster - Humphrey H. Ware, Jr., 73, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Sterling Village after an illness. He was born in Great Neck, New York, the son of Humphrey H., Sr. and Catherine (Harnett) Ware and had lived in Leominster the past 30 years.
He leaves his loving wife of 31 years, Sheila A. (Dennis) Ware; his brothers, William Ware of Martha's Vineyard, Phil Ware of Cape Cod and Patrick Ware of Leominster; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin sister, Mary Beth Ware and his brother, Mark D. Ware.
Humphrey graduated from Wachusett Regional High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served his country during the Vietnam Era before being honorable discharged. After serving in the military, he graduated from the University of Massachusetts School of Agriculture with a degree in Agronomy. He was a water analyst for the MDC/MWRA for 40 years. After retiring, Humphrey would spend his summers between Legate Hill and the Davis Farmland in Sterling. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the great outdoors.
Funeral services for Humphrey will be held on Tuesday, June 18th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543 USA. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 16, 2019