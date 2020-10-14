1/1
Huong Higgins
1963 - 2020
Huong (Ngo) Higgins, 56

WORCESTER - Huong Ngo Higgins, a professor at WPI, died of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 56.

Huong is survived by her husband, Read; their children, Annie and Conan; her mother, Cut Vo; and her brothers, Kuong and Pham Ngo.

Huong was born in Saigon, Vietnam on December 5th, 1963 to Kiet Tuan Ngo and Cut Vo. She graduated from the University of Saigon with degrees in English and French in 1990. Huong and her family came over to the US in 1991. She met Read while attending Georgia State University, and they were married in February of 1995. In 1998, after receiving her PhD in Accounting, they moved to Worcester, MA where Huong began her 22-year career as a professor at WPI. Huong's family was the highlight of her life. She was an amazing mother who took great care to prepare her children for life's challenges

She was also an avid gardener. She enjoyed singing and traveling with her family. She also found time to teach herself how to juggle and loved to dance. Huong was a practicing Buddhist and took great comfort in meditating and going to temple. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, students and all who knew her.

A service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to COVID 19 restrictions you are welcome to attend the service virtually by clicking on the following Zoom link: (https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0oc-qpqT0oH9X9MjXaRKthjylcjeFrcwSg). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation at hhttps://cjdfoundation.org. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
