Huu Thi Ngo, 86
Holden - Huu Thi Ngo, 86, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving family on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after an illness. Huu was born in Quang Binh, Vietnam where she married her husband, Ai Nguyen and raised her nine children.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her 7 children, Hoa, and Thanh Nguyen both of Worcester, Hue, Huong, Hoa, Loi and Lan Nguyen all of Holden; 15 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. Besides her husband, Ai, Huu is predeceased by two children, Nghia Thi Nguyen and Hop Nguyen.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor Huu's life by visiting with her family from 5 to 9 pm on Friday, June 7, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Huu will be laid to rest beside her son at St. Mary's Cemetery in Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019