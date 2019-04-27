|
|
I. Eleanor Gerhardt, 86
WORCESTER - Eleanor Gerhardt, age 86, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Jean (Steinberg) Leibman, moving to Boynton Beach, FL 26 years ago.
Eleanor was the beloved wife of 66 years to Leonard Gerhardt. She was the devoted mother of Barry Gerhardt and his wife, Joni, Jeffrey Gerhardt and Pam Orlando, Stuart Gerhardt and his wife, Jane, Elizabeth Shron and her husband, Bradley; proud Nanny of Melissa Berkowitz and her husband, Marc, Lindsay Jabbawy and her husband, Michael, Jennifer Dupuis and her husband Gary, Erik Gerhardt, Daniel Gerhardt and his fiancé, Dziem Hoang, Benjamin Gerhardt and his fiancé, Constanza Bartholomae, David Gerhardt and his wife, Lya, Rachel Gerhardt, Nathan Shron and his wife Charlotte, Michael and Lauren Shron; Great Grandma of Jake, Ethan and Sloane Berkowitz, Olivia and Emilee Dupuis, Max and Zack Jabbawy, and Annie Gerhardt. Ellie was the sister of Barbara Lerner and the late Ruth Fairbanks.
Ellie loved to play bridge, golf, tennis, and watch the Red Sox, but spending time with her family, especially her husband Lenny, was her greatest joy.
THE GRAVESIDE FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 10:30AM ON MONDAY, APRIL 29 AT B'NAI BRITH CEMETERY ON ST. JOHN'S ROAD IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN.
Memorial Observance will be held on Monday, April 29 after the service at the residence of Stuart and Jane Gerhardt.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019