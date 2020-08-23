Ian W. MacNeil, 87
SHREWSBURY - Ian W. "Mac" MacNeil, 87, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 20, 2020, at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Worcester. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lois M. (Russo) MacNeil, in 2019.
Born in Boston and raised in Boston and PEI Canada, Ian was one of two sons born to the late Roderick and Elizabeth M. (Rogerson) MacNeil. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 27, 1950, the same day the Korean conflict began. Ian served proudly on the USS Sheldrake for almost three years, before his honorable discharge in 1953. He received his Bachelor's of Education from Fitchburg State University. He dedicated over 35 years of his career as a teacher specializing in Electrical Theory and Motor Shop at Worcester Vocational High School.
Ian is survived by his children: Jacqueline A. Gunnerson and her husband Dennis, Sr., of Shrewsbury; Ian W. MacNeil II and his husband Jordan Daniels, of Oakland, CA; Michael J. MacNeil and his wife Margaret, of Wilbraham; and Paul J. MacNeil and his wife Mong Thuy, of Sutton; his grandchildren: Diane Liakas, Michael Gunnerson, Dennis Gunnerson Jr., Alicia Gunnerson, Emily Gonyea, Elliott MacNeil, Hannah MacNeil and Hadyn MacNeil; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a cousin, Ernest Rogerson, of Ontario, CA; and he and his wife's lifelong friends, Nancy Mars and Joyce Ford, of Shrewsbury. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Roderick MacNeil; and his brother Edwin MacNeil.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Funeral Mass and burial will be held privately.