|
|
Ida (Baillargeon) Barnatt, 97
Whitinsville - Ida (Baillargeon) Barnatt, 97, passed away on Thurs. May 14, 2020 at her home after being stricken ill. She is survived by her beloved husband of 74 years, Henry J. Barnatt.
She is also survived by 2 children, Jane B. Wilkins of Corpus Christi, TX and James H. Barnatt and his wife Theresa of Lake Charles, LA; 5 grandchildren: Christine Royo and her husband David, Candice Griebel and her husband John, Kimberly Burghart and her husband Tom, Claire Hess her husband Robert, and Colleen Kohrs and her husband Nicholas, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Arthur A. Baillargeon, and her sisters Irene Lemire, Rita Baillargeon, Lucille B. Cody, and Claire VanHouwe. Ida was born in Northbridge on Jan 9, 1923. She was the daughter of Arthur and Candide (Blouin) Baillargeon and has been a lifelong resident of Whitinsville.
Ida was a graduate of Northbridge High School and later worked as an Executive Secretary for the former Whitin Machine Works for 15 years, retiring in 1990. Ida was a lifelong member of St. Patrick's Church. She was an amazing homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She most enjoyed being with friends and family and will be sorely missed.
Her funeral services will be privately held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ida's memory may be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:
www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020