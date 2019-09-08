|
|
Ida R. Bialecki, 99
Millbury - Ida R. (Paquette) Bialecki, 99, passed away on Saturday, September 7th 2019 surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Nursing Center in Worcester.
Ida's husband, Raymond Bialecki passed in 2009. She leaves a niece, Donna (Marquis) Donohue of Millbury and a nephew, Wayne Marquis and his wife, Deborah of Charlton; a niece, Linda Menard and her husband, Paul of St. Augustine, FL. Ida is also survived by many great nieces and nephews, along with her best friend Sue Hebert and her husband, Guy and their son, Miles. She is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Melvina (Gabree) Paquette; two sisters, Corrine D. Paquette and Genevieve Barrette; four brothers, Edmond, Ernest, Omer and William Paquette.
Ida was a hairdresser for many years and enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots. Ida was a stylish dresser and loved jewelry. She loved and adopted many cats over the years.
Family and friends will honor and remember Ida's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Wednesday, Sept. 11th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. following the visitation at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 12 Waters Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center, 101 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01604. Please visit Ida's tribute page at:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019