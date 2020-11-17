Ida (Galli) Blood, 100Shrewsbury - Ida R. (Galli) Blood, 100, a longtime former resident of Clinton St. and N.Quinsigamond Ave. in Shrewsbury passed away with her devoted daughter, Patricia by her side Sunday, November 15th, 2020.Ida was born January 3, 1920, in Worcester, one of fourteen children of Italian immigrants Paul and Anna (Antionrella) Galli. Raised and educated in Worcester, Ida married and settled in Shrewsbury where she lived more than 70 years. Gifted in sewing, Ida worked over 25 years for Slovin Slacks Company before retiring in 1982. She continued to knit, crochet, and sew articles of clothing for her family. Her crochet pieces were cherished by all who received them, especially her family.Ida's husband, William C. Blood passed away in 2005. She is survived by her two children, Patricia A. Tagliamonti and her husband Joseph of Ogunquit Maine and Worcester, Robert W. Blood and his wife Lucille of Webster; two grandchildren, Dean W. Tagliamonti of Worcester, Linda J. Croft, her husband Dr. Michael Croft and their son Matthew T. Croft of San Diego, California; a brother, Arthur "Teo" Galli of Sherman Oaks California and sister, Gloria Meola and her husband Philip of West Boylston; many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband William, two grandsons, Joseph A. Tagliamonti and Robert W. Blood, Jr.; four brothers, John, Domenic, Victor and Hugo Galli, seven sisters, Viola Dusack, Grace Langowski, Assunta Butler, Elvira "Alice" Michaud, Mary Trent, Dora Caputo, and Matilda "Tilly" Holland.Ida, was a member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, its Golden Years, the St Annes Senior Social Club, and Shrewsbury Towers Association. Ida enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially family dinners. Her beautiful trays of Italian cookies were made for every family celebration and enjoyed by many. Ida was very generous with her love, time, and resources, and helped anyone she could. She will be greatly missed.Ida's celebration of Christian burial funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 20th at 11 am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. Worcester. COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing will apply. Burial will follow in Mt View Cemetery. Relatives and friends may extend their sympathies from 10:30 am to the start of the mass at the church. Flowers may be sent, or memorial contributions made to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. A celebration of Ida's life will be held at a later date.The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.