Ida J. (Foskett) WillmanPaxton - Ida J. (Foskett) Willman, age 100, passed away peacefully at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Tuesday, December 1. Born in Paxton, the daughter of Sumner and Grace M. (Burnett) Foskett.Ida grew up in Paxton and attended Commerce High School in Worcester before attending Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing to follow her passion of helping others. Her early career involved working at the Phillips House at Mass General Hospital and later at County Health Clinic. She married the love of her life, Glenn M. Willman, and resided in Southborough for many years to raise their four children before moving to Florida for 25 years.Ida's husband sadly passed away at a young age, leaving her no other option but to stay strong and committed to being there for her family.She will be remembered for her contagious laugh, her ability to tell unforgettable jokes, her African Violets, and her remarkable ability to stay sharp until her final moments. She loved playing cards with her friends at the Holden Senior Center and later at the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.She will be lovingly missed by her two sons, Glenn M. Willman and his wife, Sharon of Bedford, NH, Mark F. Willman and his wife, Melinda of The Villages, FL; two daughters, Sally Riley and her husband, Melvin of Woodland Park, CO, Jane M. Hanscome and her husband, Steven of Paxton; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Glenn M. Willman; a brother, Sumner Foskett; one sister, Edna Kennen; and two step-sisters, Myrtle Reid and Barbara Delong.Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 6 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A graveside service honoring her life will be held on Monday, December 7 at 11:00 am at the North Cemetery, 505 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the First Congregational Church of Paxton, 1 Church St., Paxton, MA 01612. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.