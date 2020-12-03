1/2
Ida Willman
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida J. (Foskett) Willman

Paxton - Ida J. (Foskett) Willman, age 100, passed away peacefully at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center on Tuesday, December 1. Born in Paxton, the daughter of Sumner and Grace M. (Burnett) Foskett.

Ida grew up in Paxton and attended Commerce High School in Worcester before attending Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing to follow her passion of helping others. Her early career involved working at the Phillips House at Mass General Hospital and later at County Health Clinic. She married the love of her life, Glenn M. Willman, and resided in Southborough for many years to raise their four children before moving to Florida for 25 years.

Ida's husband sadly passed away at a young age, leaving her no other option but to stay strong and committed to being there for her family.

She will be remembered for her contagious laugh, her ability to tell unforgettable jokes, her African Violets, and her remarkable ability to stay sharp until her final moments. She loved playing cards with her friends at the Holden Senior Center and later at the Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center.

She will be lovingly missed by her two sons, Glenn M. Willman and his wife, Sharon of Bedford, NH, Mark F. Willman and his wife, Melinda of The Villages, FL; two daughters, Sally Riley and her husband, Melvin of Woodland Park, CO, Jane M. Hanscome and her husband, Steven of Paxton; 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Glenn M. Willman; a brother, Sumner Foskett; one sister, Edna Kennen; and two step-sisters, Myrtle Reid and Barbara Delong.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, December 6 at the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A graveside service honoring her life will be held on Monday, December 7 at 11:00 am at the North Cemetery, 505 Main St., Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the First Congregational Church of Paxton, 1 Church St., Paxton, MA 01612. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
North Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved