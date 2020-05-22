|
|
Idamay (Michaud) Arsenault, 95
Worcester - Idamay (Michaud) Arsenault, 95, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in the Christopher House of Worcester on Sunday, May 17th.
Mrs. Arsenault was married for 68 years to the late Gerard Arsenault. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and is survived by three sons, Richard Arsenault and his wife Erika of Leicester, Michael Arsenault and his wife Elaine of Sutton, and David Arsenault and his wife Patricia of Sutton; two daughters, Julia M. Barclay and her husband James of Worcester, and Denise L. Hobby and her husband Mark of Leicester; 8 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Idamay was born in Lewiston, Maine daughter of the late Gabriel and Anna (LeBrasseur) Michaud and is predeceased by three brothers, Lionel, Edward and Oscar Michaud and five sisters, Isabelle Doray, Lillian Lawrence, Virginia Vautier, Angelina Perron and Marcelle Breau.
Idamay attended and graduated from Catholic schools in Worcester. When WWII broke out she wanted to do her part. She volunteered for the Red Cross and took a job welding chains for ships at St. Pierre Chain in Worcester, a real Rosie the Riveter! When the war ended she and Gerard married and raised a family. She volunteered at a local nursing home, as a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church she taught CCD, attended bible classes and much, much more. She loved sewing, knitting, playing cards, Scrabble, music, trips to the casino and theater, lunches with the girls, but especially writing and photography. At age 55 she returned to school full time. She graduated from Quinsigamond Community College and Assumption College. She then worked as a freelance writer, publishing many articles in various magazines. She was a member of Preservation Worcester and the author of "Worcester's Union Station – The Monument and The Memories".
Due to the current restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private services, including a Mass of Christian Burial were held in Our Lady of the Angels Church and burial took place in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the loving and caring people of the Christopher House of Worcester, 10 Mary Scano Dr., Worcester, MA 01605. There are no words to express our thanks to them all.
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester assisted the family with arrangements. If you wish to watch a video of the funeral service, or to share a memory of Idamay and sign her online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020