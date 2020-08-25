Ilona M. "Cookie" (Cislak) Moeckel, 80LANCASTER - Ilona M. "Cookie" (Cislak) Moeckel, 80, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.She leaves a son, David Moeckel, and his wife, Marie, of Leominster; a daughter, Dr. Melissa Moeckel, and her fiancé, Mark O'Hagan, of Bolton; a grandson, Mark Hanrahan, and his wife, Abby Wadsworth, of Winooski, VT; a brother, Edward Cislak; and a sister, Mary Anne Frost, both of Maine; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard H. Moeckel, who died in 2019, their beloved son, Christopher H. Moeckel, who died in 2017, and her brother, John J. Cislak, who died in 1989.Cookie was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of John J. and Mary V. (Lemanski) Cislak. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, and Worcester State College. Upon their marriage in 1960, Cookie and Dick settled in Lancaster, where they raised their family, and she has remained since.During the course of her 40+ year career, "Mrs. Moeckel" impacted the lives of countless students, as a teacher at Lancaster Middle School (now the Luther Burbank Middle School, Lancaster). One of her favorite activities that she began was taking the fifth graders to Nature's Classroom every fall. She also had an impact on her fellow teachers. She served as president of the Nashoba Regional Educators Association for many years and vigilantly fought for her fellow teacher's rights. Many of her contributions in the Nashoba Regional District are still felt today. Some of the teachers who knew her best, also knew her to be quite the prankster. After retirement, she continued to help children, as a volunteer for the Department of Children's Services, as a child advocate.Cookie loved to travel, spending many weeks of her summers on Cape Cod. She took her children and grandson on countless educational trips throughout the summers all over New England. Her passion for reading was one that she shared with her close friends, and she passed that love of reading onto her family. In addition, she pursued various crafts and projects throughout her life, including quilting, basket weaving, knitting, cooking and baking.Cookie's family will gather to honor and remember her life at a graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster. All are invited to attend. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required. For those who wish, the Moeckel family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lancaster PTO, 103 Hollywood Dr., Lancaster, MA 01523. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.