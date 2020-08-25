1/1
Ilona Moeckel
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ilona M. "Cookie" (Cislak) Moeckel, 80

LANCASTER - Ilona M. "Cookie" (Cislak) Moeckel, 80, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.

She leaves a son, David Moeckel, and his wife, Marie, of Leominster; a daughter, Dr. Melissa Moeckel, and her fiancé, Mark O'Hagan, of Bolton; a grandson, Mark Hanrahan, and his wife, Abby Wadsworth, of Winooski, VT; a brother, Edward Cislak; and a sister, Mary Anne Frost, both of Maine; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Richard H. Moeckel, who died in 2019, their beloved son, Christopher H. Moeckel, who died in 2017, and her brother, John J. Cislak, who died in 1989.

Cookie was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of John J. and Mary V. (Lemanski) Cislak. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, and Worcester State College. Upon their marriage in 1960, Cookie and Dick settled in Lancaster, where they raised their family, and she has remained since.

During the course of her 40+ year career, "Mrs. Moeckel" impacted the lives of countless students, as a teacher at Lancaster Middle School (now the Luther Burbank Middle School, Lancaster). One of her favorite activities that she began was taking the fifth graders to Nature's Classroom every fall. She also had an impact on her fellow teachers. She served as president of the Nashoba Regional Educators Association for many years and vigilantly fought for her fellow teacher's rights. Many of her contributions in the Nashoba Regional District are still felt today. Some of the teachers who knew her best, also knew her to be quite the prankster. After retirement, she continued to help children, as a volunteer for the Department of Children's Services, as a child advocate.

Cookie loved to travel, spending many weeks of her summers on Cape Cod. She took her children and grandson on countless educational trips throughout the summers all over New England. Her passion for reading was one that she shared with her close friends, and she passed that love of reading onto her family. In addition, she pursued various crafts and projects throughout her life, including quilting, basket weaving, knitting, cooking and baking.

Cookie's family will gather to honor and remember her life at a graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in St. John's Cemetery, Parker Road, Lancaster. All are invited to attend. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required. For those who wish, the Moeckel family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Lancaster PTO, 103 Hollywood Dr., Lancaster, MA 01523. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton.

www.mcnallywatson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
02:30 PM
St. John’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
To Dave and Melissa and family,

I knew you Mother when I was a 4th grade student at Memorial School and until I graduated in 1966 from Lancaster Junior High.

May God Bless her and be with each of you during this very difficult time.

Most sincerely,
Dave
NRHS '70
David Bartlett
Teacher
August 25, 2020
I was so sorry to learn of Cookie's passing...
I graduated with the Class of 57 with Cookie... My Deepest Sympathy to her family..... .
Louise Rotti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved