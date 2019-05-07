|
Inez May Leroy, 89
Worcester - Inez May (Duckett) Leroy, 89, of Worcester, MA passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She leaves her husband of 63 years, William Leroy; her 3 sons: Steven Leroy and his wife Elaine of Ashland, WI; David Leroy and his wife Nancy Jean of West Boylston, MA and Daniel Leroy of Chicago, IL. She was a proud grandmother of Rachel, Jonathan and Joel Leroy. She also leaves 4 loving sisters from Missouri, Cynthia Dickinson and her husband Virgil; Elizabeth Hoffman and her husband Robert; Linda Roos and her husband Howard; Evelyn Kurtz and her husband Tom. Her brother, Bill, predeceased her.
Inez was born on December 14, 1929 in Monette, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Otto Austin and Minnie E. (Franks) Duckett. As a pastor's wife, she served with her husband in a number of churches in California, Michigan, Colorado, Massachusetts, Illinois, Maine and Arizona during his ministry. They retired in Arizona for over 20 years and have lived in Massachusetts for nearly 5 years.
Inez loved "meeting and greeting people" with a warm, caring and welcoming smile. She played the piano, taught piano lessons, provided day care, took in foster care children, taught Sunday School, enjoyed reading, playing games, watching game shows, and she truly loved singing old hymns.
The family would like to thank all those who helped provide care for her over these last 5 years.
Calling hours with a light meal will be held Thursday, May 9, from 5-7PM at Grace Baptist Church, 353 River Road, Hudson, MA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7PM at the church. Burial in Highland, Illinois, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Inez Leroy's memory to: Rainbow Acres, Attn: Dawn, 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road, Camp Verde, AZ, 86322.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019