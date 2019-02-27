|
|
Ingeborg G. Baehrecke
PAXTON - Surrounded by her loving family, Inge closed her eyes and went to sleep. We lost her on February 23, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice after a short hospital stay. Inge had a peaceful end. Although much saddened, we are grateful for all she was and achieved for us in her nearly 90 years.
Inge was born on May 7, 1929 in Dresden, Germany, the oldest sibling of Erich and Gertrud (Richter) Wendsche. She grew up in the suburb Buhlau, Saxony's capital. In 1945 she began her studies and training in early-childhood education and became a kindergarten teacher. In this profession she rose to the directorship of a municipal childcare center of over 120 youngsters, ranging in age from infants to teenagers, supported by a staff of over twenty.
Her friendship with Christian Baehrecke dated to the last months of World War II. Both were in leadership positions of the youth movement. Due to the political upheaval in the Soviet-occupied East Germany, Chris left Dresden for the west and joined his cousins, the Garrison family in the United States. Staying in touch with his dear friend back home by weekly correspondence in the fifties, Inge lost her job due to such western contact. In 1955 she left Dresden for West Berlin where Inge and Chris were married 18 months later. Initially they lived near Washington D.C. and in Worcester where Chris was a professional Civil Engineer at the R. L. Whipple Construction Company. In 1961 they built their home in Paxton, where Inge lived for the rest of her life.
Inge was totally devoted to her family and was the best homemaker to her husband and children. She also loved to read, enjoyed music, was interested in decorating and gardening, and was handy in sewing and quilting. She participated in community affairs, was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Worcester Art Museum, Historical and Preservation Societies and Mechanics Hall. In Paxton, Inge was an active member of the Woman's Club and served many years on the town's Conservation Commission. However, her greatest commitment was to her family, husband and children; her daughter Astrid and husband Kevin Ring of Medford, with granddaughter Audrey, and Inge's son Dr. Eric H. Baehrecke of Boylston with grandsons Owen and Ansel.
Inge was married for 62 years and is survived by her American family. In Germany she lost her brother Jochen, but she still has her younger brother Siegfried and all of their families. Also overseas, she has her and Chris' extended family and many friends from former times. In years past she traveled frequently to Europe and kept in touch with all. Locally Inge has many friends and the Garrison family who have been most supportive.
We thank the doctors and nurses of UMASS University Hospital and the Rose Monahan Hospice Home for their compassionate care of Inge during her last three weeks. We were at her bedside all the time and appreciate the support and thought of so many.
Time of farewell will be at Miles Funeral Home in Holden from 5-7 pm on Thursday, March 14. The funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church will be private. Inge's ashes will remain in Paxton, with some going to the family place in Jackson, New Hampshire, and a portion to her home town in Dresden, Germany. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanics Hall, 320 Main St., Worcester, MA 01608, or a .
Our love for Inge will be forever!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019