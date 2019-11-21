|
Ingrid V. Rock, 96
Worcester - Ingrid V. (Anderson) Rock, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 73 years Theodore (Ted) Rock and an infant son. She leaves two sons--Dennis Rock and his wife Kathy of Bradenton, FL and Donald Rock and his wife Anne of Avon, CT; three grandchildren Jennifer (Rock) Caouette and her husband Christopher of Minot, ME and Daniel and Andrew Rock of Avon, CT.
Ingrid was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Sigfrid and Johanna (Carlson) Anderson. She graduated from Commerce High School and The New England School of Accounting. She worked as a bookkeeper and comptometer operator at various businesses throughout the greater Worcester area, including Linder's Auto Parts, Pleasant Valley Country Club Pro Shop, and Nissan's Baking Co. She was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Ingrid enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, and entertaining at home and especially at camp in Spencer. She was an avid fan and loved watching the Boston Celtics.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St,. Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 in Emanuel Lutheran Church, 200 Greenwood St., Worcester. Burial will follow in All Faiths Cemetery. Donations in Ingrid's memory may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019