Ingrid H. Rossetti, 92
Worcester - Ingrid H. Rossetti, 92, passed away quietly in her sleep, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She joins her beloved husband, Joseph Rossetti, less than two months after his death. Married 74 years, they spent their last years together in the home where they raised their three children.
Born May 28, 1926, she was the daughter of Swedish immigrants, Anna (Sand) and George Knapp. She leaves two sons, Peter Rossetti, Ronald Rossetti and wife, Anne, and a daughter, Lynne Rossetti.
Called Mormor and Grammie by her five grandchildren, she leaves Andrew Rossetti and wife Meghan, Anna Jones and husband Austin, Daniel Rossetti, Kai Griffiths, and Nikki Rossetti; and three great-grandchildren; Alexandra and Drew Rossetti, and Henry Jones. She is survived by two brothers-in-law Philip and Alfred Rossetti, sister-in-law, Marjorie Rossetti, former daughters-in-law, Patsy Green-Rossetti, and Paisley Rossetti; many nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins in Sweden.
She was predeceased by her parents, many close Swedish family members, parents in-law, Domenica and Vincenzo Rossetti, and recently by her only sibling, John Knapp, and sister-in-law, Marita Knapp.
She graduated from Commerce High, had a great love of books, and excelled as a student. First a homemaker, who was a top-notch cook and seamstress, she then worked at the Crown Bakery, and later full-time as head cook/manager at Burncoat High School.
A stoic, blue-eyed Nordic beauty, she inspired her family to embrace their Swedish heritage by carrying on family traditions, recipes, and travel to Scandinavia, while also learning the fine art of Italian cooking from her mother-in-law.
A 40-year breast cancer survivor, she was a warrior through her life's trials. Her witty and social nature, made a simple cup of coffee in her kitchen a favorite family event, as were the many spectacular meals around her dining room table. An early riser, who enjoyed novels and crossword puzzles, she loved traveling near and far with Joe, dancing, swimming, family visits, casino trips with her daughter, and former weekly sewing circles with dear friends. She was truly unforgettable.
Ingrid was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and Eunice Circle, Charter member of the Vasa Nordic Lodge 611, YMCA, and a former den mother.
We thank her home caregivers, Melissa, Grace, Catherine, Dee, Peter, and Kai, for their love and tender care of our parents; and are grateful for the Briarwood staff.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 3-4pm at Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 4pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date.
