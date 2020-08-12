Iona L. (Morgan) Valentine, 93
NORTHBOROUGH - Iona L. (Morgan) Valentine, a longtime Northborough resident, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Northborough. Iona was born in Barry Township, Pennsylvania, one of seven children to the late Lloyd and Dorothy (Koons) Morgan. She was the last survivor of siblings Blanche, Palmer, Arthur, Betty, Lloyd Jr., and Eleanor. She is predeceased by her husband Wilford (Jim) Valentine, Jr., her former husband Howard Johnson and their son John, and more recently her good friend Gerry Curley.
Following high school graduation Iona moved to Philadelphia, where she met her first husband. They married in 1946 and relocated first to Worcester, then settled in Northborough. For a number of years she worked for several area retailers. As a past member of the Northborough Garden Club, Iona took great pride in maintaining meticulous flower and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed cooking and hosting numerous parties. Traveling throughout the United States in their Airstream trailer, Iona and Jim shared several scenic adventures. She loved to dance, to share a good joke, and to be dealt into a challenging game of poker.
Iona's survivors include several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Her family is grateful to the entire staff at Beaumont for their compassionate care, allowing Ion comfort during her final days.
Iona's funeral will be held at 10 AM on Monday, August 17, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A calling hour from 9 AM to 10 AM will precede the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Howard Street Cemetery. Services will follow current Covid19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. To leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com