Irene A. (Klimaski) Barry, 91
Worcester - Irene A. (Klimaski) Barry, 91, died Thursday, April 30, at Summit ElderCare, with her family by her side. She leaves a son, Richard Barry and his wife Maureen, of Shrewsbury, 3 daughters; Kathryn Ducey and her husband David, of Whitinsville, Anne Barry and her husband Raymond Giumentaro, of Dudley, and Patricia Banafato and her husband Brian, of Durham, NH; 14 grandchildren: Katelyn Ahern, Christopher and Courtney Barry, Michael, Nicholas, Erin and Patrick Ducey, Juliana, Anthony and Adrian Giumentaro, and Jessica, Melanie, Talia and Brendan Banafato; 2 great grandsons; Rowan Ahern and Jaidev Giumentaro; her sisters-in-law Margaret Klimaski, of Berlin and Helen Haughey, of Framingham and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barry was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (Dick) C. Barry, in 1978, her brother Charles Klimaski and sister Genevieve Dymek.
A daughter of Thomas and Josephine (Oleszewski) Klimaski, Irene was born May 9, 1928 in Worcester and graduated from Saint Mary's High School and the former Salter Secretarial School.
She lived more than 50 years in Auburn, where she and Dick raised their family. Most recently she resided at Notre Dame du lac Assisted Living. Mrs. Barry retired from First Service Insurance, in Worcester, where she worked for many years as a customer service representative.
Mrs. Barry enjoyed socializing and taking day trips with her family and friends, lunches with her "insurance group ladies", the Boston Red Sox and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren as much as possible. She was a woman of strong faith and a life-long member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish. The family would like to thank the staff at Notre Dame du lac Assisted Living and Summit Eldercare, Grove St., for the outstanding and compassionate care she received. Burial in Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester, is private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be made to Notre Dame du lac Assisted Living - Harmony Unit, 555 Plantation St, Worcester, 01605, and/or Summit Eldercare, 288 Grove St. Worcester, 01606. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020