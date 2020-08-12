Irene A. Biernacki, 83
Dudley - Irene A Biernacki, age 83, of Dudley died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Webster Manor. She was born October 6, 1936 in Dudley, MA. She is the daughter of the late Martin J. and the late Josephine (Hajec) Ryzewicz. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis John Biernacki.
She is survived by one daughter: Carol Gale of Webster, and two sons: Brian Biernacki and his wife Lucille of Harrisville, RI and Robert Biernacki and his wife Joyce of Thompson, CT.
She also has grandchildren, Christopher and Jillian Gale of Castleton NY; Melissa and Ian Hungtington of Woodstock Ct., Andrew, Thomas, and Celina Biernacki of Harrisville, RI; Janina and Ezekiel Payne of Warwick, RI; Lauren Biernacki of MI, Ryan and Shawna Biernacki of Moosup CT; Great granddaughters Savannah Gale, Morgan Huntington and Martha Payne; many nieces and nephews, Great nieces and nephews.
She was employed by Webster Manor as a Nurse for many years.
She enjoyed family and time watching her grandchildren. A communicant of St. Andrew Bobola, and a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality, Irene taught CCD for the parish for many years.
A prayer service at 10 AM Monday August 17 in Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Garden Of Peace Cemetery, Webster A calling hour will be held Monday from 9 to 10 AM at the funeral home. Face Coverings are required.