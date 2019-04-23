|
Irene C. Bodah, 94
CLINTON - Irene C. (Burton) Bodah, 94, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Beaumont Nursing Center, Northborough.
She leaves a daughter, Debra C. Burke, and her husband, Larry, of Northborough, MA; a son, Kenneth J. Bodah, of Indian Trail, NC; grandchildren Caitlyn (Burke) Merry of Peterborough, NH and her husband Matthew, Meghann (Burke) McCollem of Westford, MA and her husband Brett, Heidi Bodah and fiancé Dion Funderburk of Rock Hill, SC, and Jacqueline Tobine and partner Donnie Crandall of Hyannis, MA; and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, George F. Bodah, Jr., who died in 2013, and their son, David F. Bodah, who died in 2010. Two sisters, Clementine Alessandrini and Winsome Carter, also predeceased her.
Irene was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, daughter of William and Helen (Sawers) Burton. As a young child, she and her family emigrated to the United States, and settled in Clinton. A graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1943, she was a long-time resident of Clinton, before moving to Falmouth, and later, Northborough, many years ago.
Irene worked in the courtesy booth at the former Iandoli's Market, Clinton, for many years. She then served as a clerk for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Environmental Management until her retirement. Upon moving to Cape Cod in 1985, Irene devoted her time to the Falmouth Public Library as a library assistant in the children's room.
A former member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Clinton, Irene was an avid reader, who enjoyed quilting, and loved knitting sweaters and blankets for her loved ones.
Irene's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. Private burial will take place in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour at the funeral home on Monday morning, April 29, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/new-england-parkinsons-ride/GailNanof to support Gail Nanof's efforts in The New England Parkinson's Ride.
