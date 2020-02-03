Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene (St. Pierre) Bond


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene (St. Pierre) Bond Obituary
Irene E. Bond, 91

Rutland/Barre - Irene E. (St. Pierre) Bond, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center in Vermont. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles E. and Avis K. (Flanders) St. Pierre and had lived in Rutland and Barre before moving to Vermont in 2015.

She leaves her three children, Sheila A. Goodreau of Worcester, Gail M. Bond and Gary L. Bond, both of Springfield, Vermont; her brother, Ray St. Pierre of Worcester; her sister, Alice Lovely of Worcester; five grandchildren, Jeffrey M. Goodreau and his wife, Mindy, Michael L. Bond and his wife, Cindy, Nathan D. Bell and his wife, Rachel, Jason M. Goodreau and Matthew D. Bell; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Ronald F. and Donna R. Bond; her sisters, Marion, Vera and Jean; and her partner of over 30 years, John Rogowski, Sr.

Irene was a cook for sixteen years at Jewish Healthcare in Worcester before retiring in 1992. She was a former member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland and former president of the Grandview Tennant's Association. Irene enjoyed ceramics, bingo, family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Irene's family on Friday, February 7th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held in the spring at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre EMS, P.O. Box 430, Barre, MA 01005. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -