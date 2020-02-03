|
|
Irene E. Bond, 91
Rutland/Barre - Irene E. (St. Pierre) Bond, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center in Vermont. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Charles E. and Avis K. (Flanders) St. Pierre and had lived in Rutland and Barre before moving to Vermont in 2015.
She leaves her three children, Sheila A. Goodreau of Worcester, Gail M. Bond and Gary L. Bond, both of Springfield, Vermont; her brother, Ray St. Pierre of Worcester; her sister, Alice Lovely of Worcester; five grandchildren, Jeffrey M. Goodreau and his wife, Mindy, Michael L. Bond and his wife, Cindy, Nathan D. Bell and his wife, Rachel, Jason M. Goodreau and Matthew D. Bell; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Ronald F. and Donna R. Bond; her sisters, Marion, Vera and Jean; and her partner of over 30 years, John Rogowski, Sr.
Irene was a cook for sixteen years at Jewish Healthcare in Worcester before retiring in 1992. She was a former member of the First Congregational Church of Rutland and former president of the Grandview Tennant's Association. Irene enjoyed ceramics, bingo, family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Irene's family on Friday, February 7th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held in the spring at Rural Cemetery in Rutland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barre EMS, P.O. Box 430, Barre, MA 01005. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020